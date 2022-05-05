Franchise location becomes second indoor go kart center in South Carolina, and the company's fifth new location so far in 2022
IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1 Speed, the world's premier indoor go kart racing operator, builds upon its explosive start to 2022 with the opening of its second franchise location in South Carolina, K1 Speed Myrtle Beach.
This exciting news comes just seven months after K1 Speed opened their first South Carolina location in Bluffton this past September and becomes the company's fifth new location in the first four months of 2022.
K1 Speed Myrtle Beach features the latest all-electric go-karts, a professionally designed track, the safest barriers, a Paddock Lounge eatery, a gaming area, and a private event space for parties and functions.
K1 Speed Myrtle Beach becomes the only indoor all-electric go kart track in the popular coastal city. Furthermore, their Superleggero karts for teens and adults have been clocked at 45mph, making them the fastest go-karts available for rent in Myrtle Beach. K1 Speed also has junior karts for kids which can reach speeds of up to 20mph.
The entertainment continues off-track in a gaming area, which includes classic and modern video arcade games, billiards, and air-hockey.
The Paddock Lounge located onsite serves a wide variety of delicious foods and refreshments. These include burgers, wings, pizzas, nachos, and plenty of nonalcoholic beverages like sodas and Red Bull energy drinks.
Finally, a private event space can accommodate groups and parties for any occasion – from kid's birthday parties to company parties and private events.
K1 Speed Myrtle Beach is located off Highway 17 on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach and serves the local communities of Atlantic Beach, Wampee, Carolina Shores, Little River, and Calabash. K1 Speed Myrtle Beach is now open seven days a week and no reservations are needed to race.
For more information including hours and pricing, please visit our Myrtle Beach location page.
ABOUT K1 SPEED
Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed offers a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. Each location features a unique track layout, cutting-edge electric go-karts, the safest track barrier system, an onsite Paddock Lounge café, sophisticated decor, and authentic motorsport memorabilia. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications. For more information, visit http://www.k1speed.com.
