IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest and most premier indoor kart racing operator, is thrilled to announce today the opening of its very first South Carolina location - K1 Speed Bluffton!
Bluffton is the first of nearly a dozen more K1 Speed United States franchise locations opening in the next year, and is exciting for a number of reasons. First, the indoor track is only the second in company history to feature elevation changes. And like many of K1 Speed's other tracks, Bluffton's track features LED lighting that transforms the karting experience into something new and exhilarating.
And speaking of new and exhilarating, this location marks the debut of K1 Speed's next-generation indoor electric go kart - the OTL Superleggero. The Superleggero has many upgrades over the prior generation (Storm EFD) kart found at most of our centers across the country.
In comparison to the Storm kart, the Superleggero is lighter and the bodywork is streamlined. The steering wheel now reflects those found in modern formula-style cars, complete with paddle shifters. The LCD display - previously housed on the steering wheel itself - now sits on the dash and displays the tachometer and current gear. And both the steering wheel and the pedals are also adjustable, meaning drivers of almost any body type can sit comfortably in these karts. And these karts are just as fast as its predecessor; capable of reaching speeds of 45mph - the fastest in the industry.
Adults 4'10" or taller can race these next-gen karts seven days a week with K1 Speed's signature Arrive & Drive racing experience. For younger kids 4' (48") or taller, junior electric karts are also available. These smaller karts can reach speeds of up to 25 mph.
But the Superleggero isn't the only item making its company debut at this location. Bluffton also marks the debut of an Omniverse Virtual Reality Arena at K1 Speed!
This state-of-the-art virtual reality experience has four unique treadmills that allow players to move a full 360-degrees without worry of falling or crashing into walls. This means players can run in any direction and roam freely within the games with their friends. The result is full VR immersion! And like other K1 Speed locations, K1 Speed Bluffton features a great selection of video games, pool tables, air hockey, basketball hoops, and more.
And the new items don't stop with the Superleggero karts and VR experience. The Paddock Lounge café includes menu items specifically for South Carolinians and not currently found at any other location. Unique items include fried pickles, ribs, and assorted cakes and pies in addition to regular favorites such as burgers, pizza, and wings. And this is currently the only K1 Speed that offers Coca Cola products in addition to its regularly offered Red Bull, iced tea, imported/domestic beer and wine by the glass.
All K1 Speed locations are known for their birthday parties, group events and company functions, and Bluffton will be no exception. The 720 sq. ft. event room can accommodate large parties of up to 60 guests. For smaller events, the room can be divided into two party spaces that can accommodate up to 30 guests each.
"We're delighted to introduce K1 Speed to South Carolinians with our franchise partner," says David Danglard, CEO/Founder of K1 Speed. "It's truly a showcase for everything that's new at K1 Speed: an elevated track, the latest go karts, cutting-edge entertainment, and delicious food and beverages."
This ground-breaking new location is located at 71 Towne Drive in Bluffton's Belfair Towne Village. The center is open seven days a week and is less than 8 miles from Hilton Head Island and fewer than 25 miles from Savannah, Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.k1speed.com/bluffton-location.html
ABOUT K1 SPEED
Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor kart racing operator with over 55 locations worldwide that offer a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise. More information on the franchise program can be found at k1speed.com.
