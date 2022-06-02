New Custom-Built Center in Lee's Summit Will Be The First Of Two New Locations in the Kansas City Area
IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest indoor go kart racing operator, is pleased to announce its expansion into Missouri with an exciting new build-to-suit center in Lee's Summit, a city that's part of the Kansas City Metropolitan Area. This center will be followed shortly by a second location closer to downtown Kansas City.
K1 Speed Lee's Summit will look like no other K1 Speed before it. That's because, for the first time in the company's 20 year history, the building will be built from the ground up to K1 Speed's custom specifications.
As a result, the experience for racers will be more exciting than at places that currently utilize existing buildings. Upon first entering the parking lot, visitors will know they're about to enjoy an unparalleled upscale indoor entertainment experience. The exterior will be modernistic and feature red and black styling cues to match the company's branding, while the interior will boast plenty of space for amenities.
The large 50,000 sq. ft. building will house a professionally designed indoor kart track, a Paddock Lounge café, a large gaming area, retail space, and two meeting rooms for private events.
The very latest all-electric go karts will be imported from Italy to be used for racing. Adults and teens can experience K1 Speed's Superleggero go karts that can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. Additionally, this location will feature junior karts that allow kids 48" or taller to reach speeds up to 20 miles per hour.
"I'm delighted that we're adding more centers in the midwest, and Lee's Summit will mark the next chapter of our company," says CEO/Founder David Danglard. "We'll finally have a venue that represents the brand as much on the outside as it will on the inside. Missouri is in for a treat when we open, and this is only the beginning of what will soon become the norm for new K1 Speed locations around the world."
Slated to open in 2023, K1 Speed Lee's Summit is situated just 20 miles from downtown Kansas City, directly off Interstate 470. The location is also close to the Lee's Summit Municipal Airport, Lake Jacomo, and five miles from downtown.
More information and those wishing to sign up for notifications may visit http://www.k1speed.com/lees-summit-location.html
ABOUT K1 SPEED
Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor electric kart racing operator, and is soon to have 73 locations in seven different countries and 23 states. K1 Speed offers a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. Each location features a unique track layout, cutting-edge electric go karts, the safest track barrier system, an onsite Paddock Lounge café, sophisticated decor, and authentic motorsport memorabilia. K1 Speed offers both an International Franchise and United States Franchise and is currently accepting applications.
Media Contact
Ryan Jurnecka, K1 Speed, 949-250-0242 Ext: 3010, marketing@k1speed.com
SOURCE K1 Speed