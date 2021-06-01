MCLEAN, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
From distance learning and remote work to telehealth, the past year shined a massive light on the need for reliable internet access. However, as the world becomes increasingly more digital, the 42 million Americans who still lack at-home internet access are at-risk of being left behind.
Recognizing the benefits of digital inclusion, the city of Williamsburg recently partnered with Kajeet to deliver free Wi-Fi access to local residents in communities with low connectivity rates. Funded by the CARES Act, the program seeks to enable a higher quality of life for residents and the community as a whole.
During the live webinar, the city of Williamsburg's director of information technology, Mark Barham, will reveal how the city is tackling the digital divide and improving the well-being of its residents. Kajeet's director of strategy and business development, Dominic Marcellino, will lead this conversation and share how Kajeet is helping to bring the city's vision of a connected community to life.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thursday, June 3, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://utm.guru/udo7K
To learn more about Kajeet, visit https://www.kajeet.net/.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
Media Contact
Amanda Corey, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), 202-494-0098, amandac@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Kajeet