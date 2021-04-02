MCLEAN, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
On March 30, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unveiled a second round of funding for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which aims to help healthcare providers provide connected care services to patients at their homes or mobile locations in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To breakdown the new rules, Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to enterprises, state and local governments, students and IoT solution providers, will host a live webinar featuring executives and FCC funding experts from Sano Health and David Wright Tremaine LLP. During the interactive panel discussion, attendees will gain a deep understanding of the new rules surrounding funding, application best practices and options for implementation with telehealth solutions providers. A live Q&A will follow.
WHO
Dominic Marcellino, Director of Strategy, Kajeet
Evan Grayer, Co-Founder, Sano Health
Danielle Frappier, Chair, Products Counseling Team, David Wright Tremaine LLP
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Monday, April 5, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://utm.guru/udfoV
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility.
