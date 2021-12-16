MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 customers, today announced its award-winning Sentinel® IoT management platform is now localized in Canada. By leveraging its longstanding relationships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and two of the largest network operators in Canada, Kajeet can now ensure that all customer traffic originates, travels and terminates in Canada.
"We're proud to work with AWS to establish our Sentinel platform as an in-country offering to further empower Canadian customers that have requirements or preferences to have all traffic and data begin and remain in-country," said Dan Rittenhouse, senior director of IT operations at Kajeet. "By integrating with local carriers, both of which are among Canada's largest, our Canadian customers now have access to an even greater choice of network operators without needing to negotiate with them directly."
Sentinel uses the AWS Canada (Central) Region in Montreal, enabling Canadian data sovereignty compliance. Kajeet also established private access agreements with two of the largest network carriers in Canada and now addresses customer privacy by ensuring that data in transit is exchanged with its carrier partners at a common, private facility rather than a public exchange point. Sentinel in Canada also creates local/regional redundancy to ensure customers have in-region backup should a primary connection go down.
"The AWS Canada (Central) Region gives our customers and partners the ability to be compliant with in-country data residency requirements. It's one of the main reasons we opened a Region in Canada five years ago," said Eric Gales, Country Manager, AWS Canada. "Cloud adoption in this country is ramping up, and customers like Kajeet are leading the way."
Kajeet Sentinel was designed to address the specific connectivity needs of today's mobile students, keeping safety and flexibility top of mind. The platform provides a safe harbor for students to learn, free from distractions and non-education-related content, through a combination of customized website filters, firewalls, reporting and internet gateways that are device- and network-agnostic. To support various learning environments, Kajeet's entire education-focused product suite – including Kajeet SmartSpot®, Kajeet SmartBus™, Kajeet HomeWireless™ and LTE-embedded devices – is provisioned on Sentinel.
Kajeet Sentinel is also the most advanced solution for controlling an enterprise IoT network from a centralized console, which streamlines IoT operations, cuts costs, reduces latency and increases speed to market. Sentinel enables extensive administrative control that includes hierarchical account structuring, complete visibility into data usage on all connected devices, mobile policy controls, content blocking for added security and the ability to use multiple networks and technologies for the most reliable service in any location.
