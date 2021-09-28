LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAL Capital Markets ("KAL") is pleased to announce its role as sell-side investment banking advisor to Kemco Aerospace Manufacturing ("Kemco" or the "Company"), which has been acquired by Crestview Aerospace ("Crestview"), a portfolio company of American Industrial Partners.
Kemco is a manufacturer of complex machine components and assemblies of varying complexity from wide-range of materials including aluminum, titanium and other exotic metals. The Company has established long-standing relationships with aerospace and defense OEMs including Bell, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Kemco is housed across two state-of-the-art facilities totaling 90,000 square feet.
"Our clients at Kemco have built an exceptional business that was truly a best-in-class defense-focused machining business," commented Trevor Bohn, Partner at KAL Capital. "The business was well invested, had exceptional financial controls and content on a variety of well-funded DoD programs. We are exceptionally proud to be a small part of the Kemco story of success."
"For KAL Capital, this transaction represents our third A&D precision machining and fabrication M&A transaction over the past twelve months. We have developed a strong track-record of robust sell-side processes and exceptional outcomes within the aerospace and defense machining industry and look forward to continuing that momentum," said Ryan Murphy, Partner at KAL Capital.
