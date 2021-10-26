KALAMAZOO, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kalamazoo Valley Community College Athletic Director Russell Panico, Ph.D., today announced that Steve Bennecke has been named the new head baseball coach for the college. He was previously the team's positional coach and recruiting coordinator.
"Coach Bennecke is a vested member of the local community and is extremely passionate about continuing the successful legacy of our baseball program and increasing the diversity of students participating on the team," Panico said. "He will be a great addition to the athletic program at Kalamazoo Valley."
Bennecke, 46, brings several years of coaching experience to the program, including time at Gull Lake High School and Kalamazoo Christian High School and is also the current hitting and positional coach for the Kalamazoo Growlers, a summer collegiate baseball league.
"I'm very excited about the opportunity Kalamazoo Valley has given me," Bennecke said. "Coach Piechocki has done a great job making this program one of the best in the Midwest. I'm looking forward to continuing the tradition he started."
A former collegiate student-athlete at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York and Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, Bennecke has an associate degree in recreation and a bachelor's degree in sports management and business minor. He is married and has four children.
The Kalamazoo Valley men's baseball team season opener is March 25, 2022.
