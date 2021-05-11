Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company’s Internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleidescape)