BALTIMORE, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalix Marketing has added two national school clients to its roster of educational clients. The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA), in Aurora, Illinois, and Presentation High School, in San Jose, California, have engaged Kalix to provide several marketing services.
IMSA, a STEM public boarding academy for 10-12th grades, had previously engaged Kalix to conduct a national and international market research study. Now, ISMA is using Kalix's admissions consulting expertise to create a more strategic enrollment management program. Presentation High School, a Catholic girls' high school, has engaged Kalix for market research, branding and digital marketing services.
"As a national leader in independent school/educational marketing, we are very excited to help IMSA and Presentation High School," Jonathan Oleisky, Kalix President, said. "Presentation High School continues our rich tradition of working with our nation's outstanding Catholic schools in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Houston, metropolitan San Francisco, suburban Washington, DC, and, now, San Jose."
"IMSA's alumni represent some of the country's leading technology, health care and science- focused companies," Oleisky added. "We are excited to continue our partnership with the leadership of IMSA."
About Kalix Marketing:
Kalix Marketing offers a unique approach to meeting independent school and college/university clients' enrollment marketing needs. Harnessing the expertise and experience of senior-level research, marketing and branding professionals, Kalix offers a full slate of services from market research and strategy development to branding, creative design and digital marketing.
Contact:
Sarah Achenbach
240903@email4pr.com
443-744-0725
Kalixmarketing.com