WHEATON, Ill., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The law firm of McSwain Nagle & Giese, P.C. is excited to announce their merger with Kane County Bar Association President Attorney Emily Rapp of MagnusonRapp, LLC. The merged firm, McSwain Nagle Giese & Rapp, P.C., will consist of four experienced partners and six associate attorneys with distinct and varying legal backgrounds. The firm dedicates its legal efforts to family law matters, criminal proceedings, real estate closings, estate planning, and bankruptcy cases.
Attorney Emily Rapp is an established and trusted attorney in Kane and DuPage Counties and the surrounding areas. Her position as the President of the Kane County Bar Association exemplifies her commitment to the legal profession and families of Illinois. She has been recognized by her peers for her outstanding dedication to family law matters on numerous occasions, and she has been named an Emerging Lawyer by Leading Lawyers and a Rising Star by Super Lawyers. Emily is an active member of the legal community serving as vice-chair of the DuPage County Bar Association's Family Law Committee and as a member of the Family Law Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association.
"Attorney Emily Rapp is an exceptional attorney, and we are incredibly excited and proud to have her join us. Her wisdom, skill, and compassion regarding family law matters make her an invaluable asset to our team and our clients. We look forward to growing our firm with Attorney Rapp on our team," commented Lisa Giese.
Attorney Mary McSwain, a founding partner of McSwain Nagle & Giese, P.C., focuses her efforts on matters involving family law and residential real estate. Throughout her career, Attorney McSwain has demonstrated her passion for the legal community, having served on several committees and assemblies for both the Illinois State Bar Association and DuPage County Bar Association. Mary McSwain was awarded the DuPage County Bar Association Pro Bono Service Award in 2005 and 2006. Additionally, she received the DuPage County Bar Association Board of Directors Award in 1999 and 2000. In 2015, Attorney McSwain earned admittance to practice before the United States Supreme Court.
Attorney and founding partner, Lisa Giese, has dedicated her legal knowledge and experience to Illinois residents facing family law issues. Attorney Giese is incredibly active within the legal community, previously serving on the Child Law Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association and as the Chair of the Children's Advocacy Committee and Wellness Committee of the DuPage County Bar Association. Additionally, she also serves on the board of directors for the DuPage Legal Aid Foundation and the Pie Project. A trained guardian ad litem, Attorney Giese has also earned her Certificate in Child and Family Law.
Attorney and founding partner, Jane E. Nagle, is a strategic and passionate attorney who provides legal guidance and representation in cases involving family law and bankruptcy. An active member of both the Illinois State Bar Association and DuPage County Bar Association, she is currently the Secretary of the Illinois Bar Journal Editorial Board's Standing Committee and serves on the DuPage County Bar Association's DCBA Brief editorial board. Attorney Nagle is dedicated to the legal profession and helping families in Illinois and she was awarded the DuPage County Bar Association Pro Bono Service Award in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
About McSwain, Nagle, Giese, and Rapp P.C.
Serving Illinois clients from offices in Geneva and Wheaton, this merged team is equipped to handle a wide range of legal matters, including family law, divorce, real estate, bankruptcy, estate planning, criminal defense, and appeals. In addition to DuPage and Kane Counties, the firm's services extend to Will, Kendall, Cook, and other collar counties. The firm's team is capable of handling legal issues through mediation, but they are well prepared to aggressively advocate for their clients' rights in a court of law.
Joining Attorney Rapp from MagnusonRapp Law is family law Attorney Alexandra Rothenberg. Attorneys Rapp and Rothenberg will be joining Attorneys McSwain, Nagle, and Giese, along with their staff of attorneys Jessica Defino, Melissa Fernandez, Kevin McSwain, Maria Antoniolli, and Naseem Hosseini.
