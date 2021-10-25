KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on October 25, 2021. The dividend will be payable on November 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301408029.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

