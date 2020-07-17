RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo.io, which helps companies accelerate software product adoption among customers and internal employees, today announced details and headliners for its annual Pendomonium conference, to be held September 16-17 as a virtual summit.
During a year of uncertainty and unrest, Pendo will host a series of talks, discussions, workshops and virtual networking sessions exploring what it takes for product teams to rewrite their playbooks. Day one is free and open to all. It will include inspiring headliners, such as:
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a six-time NBA champion and the league's only 6x MVP. Because of these accomplishments, combined with his decades of social activism, he is one of the most influential and respected Black men in America. His opinions and insights about politics, society, and popular culture are shared through columns published in newspapers and magazines around the world. He's also a best-selling author of 16 books and a philanthropist, serving as chairman of the Skyhook Foundation.
- Nina Krstic, the award-winning documentary filmmaker and producer of "The Last Dance," Netflix/ESPN's record-breaking docu-series based on the basketball career of Michael Jordan. Krstic also produced the 2017 Academy Award for best documentary feature for "O.J.: Made in America."
- Linda Findley Kozlowski, president and CEO of Blue Apron Holdings. Kozlowski is an accomplished e-commerce and consumer-focused executive with 25 years of experience across product, sales, marketing, business development and operations. She previously served as COO of Etsy, COO of Evernote and a customer experience leader at Alibaba.
"This year's Pendomonium will tackle head-on the challenges we all face as product leaders and people dealing with today's health, economic, and human rights crises," said Todd Olson, Pendo CEO and co-founder. "We are confident Pendo customers and attendees will come out of this event inspired and armed with strategies for building better products and writing new personal and professional 'playbooks'."
Other compelling speakers include Nancy Wang, head of AWS Backup and founder and CEO of Advancing Women in Product; Ryan Henley, chief customer officer at Bandwidth; and product leaders from companies like ADP, Coursera and Crunchbase. The conference also features a series of product announcements from Pendo Chief Product Officer Brian Crofts, and a keynote address by Olson, who will launch his first book, "The Product-Led Organization: Drive Growth by Putting Product at the Center of Your Customer Experience," available for pre-order now.
Day two is a premium event with 26 sessions led by Pendo customers and product experts. Spread over six tracks, sessions will cover Pendo best practices for both new and power users, product engagement strategies for both SaaS and non-SaaS product managers, highly technical Pendo use cases, and quick hacks, which lead to quick Pendo wins. A surprise musical performance will close out the session. Learn more here.
An all access pass to the live sessions and recordings starts at $125 per ticket, with discounts available. Register for the free event, or purchase tickets, here.
