NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kellogg & Sovereign, a leading provider of E-Rate consulting services, including E-Rate audit assistance for schools and libraries, announced that Karina Roiuk-Yu joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer. Located in Kellogg & Sovereign's recently created New York office, Karina is part of the firm's Leadership Team and will also serve clients.
Jason Ramey, CEO, commented, "We're very pleased to have Karina join us during this time of significant expansion for the firm. Her leadership experience supports our ongoing expansion as a firm and ensures that we continue to best meet the needs of our clients. With creating a New York presence and having Karina on site as a senior member of the firm, it demonstrates our commitment to the Northeast region and our growing number of clients in the area."
Karina has over 23 years of experience in public accounting, including at the largest firms. She began her career in Brazil and spent most of the last decade in New York as an International Tax Director/Senior Manager.
"I'm excited to join Kellogg & Sovereign for the opening of its New York office," said Karina. "As the firm continues to increase its Northeast presence, my experience as a financial professional helps create a solid local foundation for our organization and delivers value to our many clients in the area. I look forward to continuing to grow the firm well into the future!"
Karina earned her Master of Law (LLM) in American Business Law from New York Law School and a Bachelor of Law (JD) from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Campinas in Brazil.
About Kellogg & Sovereign
Kellogg & Sovereign is a leading provider of professional program management services for schools and libraries in the E-Rate Program, and health care providers in the FCC's Rural Health Care Program. Its clients range from rural K-12 schools, single site libraries and rural health clinics to large urban school districts, library systems and regional health centers.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Palmer Farrington | P: 312.420.6433 | E: j.farrington@yourmarketer.com
