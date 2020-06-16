MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kar's Nuts, a manufacturer of premium and better-for-you snacking products under the Kar's®, Second Nature® and Sanders Fine Chocolatiers® brands, today announced that Herman Brons has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Brons brings to Kar's more than 25 years of financial experience with food manufacturing companies, including four assignments in which he served as a Chief Financial Officer. He has joined Kar's from Kronos Foods, a leading provider of global cuisine, including authentic Mediterranean foods, ready-to-eat proteins, plant-based proteins, and value-added bakery products, where he was CFO. Over six years as CFO of Kronos, Mr. Brons helped lead the acceleration of the company's top-line growth and value creation. Prior to Kronos, he served as CFO at Quantum Foods following 17 years in various finance leadership roles at CSM Bakery Solutions, an international leader in the baking industry.
As Kar's CFO, Herman will lead the company's financial, procurement and IT efforts, with a special focus on accelerating its innovation agenda. He also will play a key role on the Leadership Team helping to execute the company's strategic plan.
Vic Mehren, CEO of Kar's Nuts, said: "Throughout his career, Herman has distinguished himself as a collaborator who partners closely with other functions to achieve strong results. His keen understanding of operations and experience bringing transformational innovation to market position him well to serve as our new CFO as we execute our growth strategy."
"I am excited to become part of a talented and experienced Kar's team as we invest in growth, innovation and adjacent product categories to ensure that the company continues to bring new ideas that will help our customers grow their categories," said Herman Brons.
About Kar's Nuts
Kar's Nuts is a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium and better-for-you snacking and treat products under the Kar's®, Second Nature® and Sanders Fine Chocolatiers® brands. Kar's® and Second Nature® are two of the best-selling trail mix brands in the nation, including the #1 selling Kar's Sweet 'n Salty Mix. In 2018, the company acquired Sanders Fine Chocolatiers®, which produces premium confections, including its renowned Sea Salt Caramels, artisanal chocolates, baked goods, dessert toppings and ice cream, in addition to having retail locations in Michigan. Kar's has been changing the way people snack for nearly a century, growing from humble beginnings in 1933 roasting and selling nuts outside Detroit's Tiger Stadium. For more information on Kar's Nuts and Sanders, please visit www.karsnuts.com and www.sanderscandy.com.
Contact for Kar's Nuts:
Jennifer Bauer
Chief Marketing Officer
jbauer@karsnuts.com