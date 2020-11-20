-- Twice-Weekly XPOVIO® (selinexor) Demonstrates a Statistically Significant Improvement in Median PFS (Hazard Ratio=0.70, p=0.023) in Patients with Advanced Unresectable Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Following at Least Two Prior Therapies -- -- Results Mark the First Positive Late-Stage Data for XPOVIO in a Solid Tumor Setting, Highlighting a Major Advance for Its Future Potential in Other Solid Tumor Indications -- -- Management to Host Conference Call to Review the Data Today at 12:00 PM ET --