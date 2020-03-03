HOULTON, Maine, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, today published its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The Company's 2019 Annual Report can be found at:
https://www.katahdintrust.com/Shareholder-Relations#Financial-Reports
About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 and based in Houlton, Maine. Katahdin Trust, named one of the 2018 & 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine, has 180 employees and sixteen banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot and Cumberland counties. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTCQX market under the symbol KTHN. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, visit KatahdinTrust.com or follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.