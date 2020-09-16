HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept, 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) has partnered with leading Italian leather upholstery furniture brand Di Giò for leather sofas. The announcement was made by Giovanni Sforza, General Manager and Stylist of Matera, Italy-based Di Giò. The kathy ireland® Home by Di Giò and Kathleen Marie® Italia by Di Giò made their debut this week at the High Point Pre-Market.
"We are thrilled to partner with Kathy Ireland and her superb kathy ireland® Worldwide team," says Mr. Sforza. "Kathy and her team's talent and success in the Home and Furniture industry are renowned all over the world. We honestly could not have hoped for a better partner. This is a new and truly exciting chapter for our company," adds Mr. Sforza.
"We are delighted about this new collaboration with Di Giò," says Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW®, who is named one of the most Influential Leaders in the furniture industry by Furniture Today. "Di Giò leather sofas are all hand-crafted in Italy of the highest quality leather and offer beautiful European styling, with modern lines to add elegance to any home. Giovanni, Silvio and the entire Di Giò team build incredible furniture. We look forward to presenting this exquisite new leather furniture collection to our customers at the High Point Pre-Market," adds Ms. Ireland.
Di Giò is the latest company to join kathy ireland® Home (kiH) whose brand partners include, among others, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Pacific Coast Lighting, Nourison rugs, Bush home and office furniture, Luminance for Emerson home and office ceiling fans, Tuscan Iron Entries, Precision Reclining, Twin Star, Blue Ridge, Fame Flooring, GKC Kitchen Design Centers, Hero Beds, Your Home Digital, Trade Linker, kathy ireland® American Home, kathy ireland® Weddings and Resorts, Michael Amini kathy ireland® Home Designs, kathy Ireland® American Family Insurance, kathy ireland® & Chef Andrè Carthen Friday Night and Sunday Dinner, kathy ireland® Tommy Meharey MIVI, kathy reland® Small Business Network Laural Home, kathy ireland® Small Business Network SymGLASS, kathy ireland® Home: Spectrum, and Greentouch.
kathy ireland® Worldwide is committed to social responsibility with every partner, client and licensee supporting its Millennium Development Goals. As part of the partnership, Di Giò is supporting two nonprofit organizations: the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, the leading national nonprofit organization whose groundbreaking research in childhood cancer is affecting treatment protocols nationwide; and Soleterre, an Italy-based nonprofit committed to the protection and promotion of psycho-physical well-being for everyone, both individually and collectively, at any age across the world.
kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.