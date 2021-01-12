kathy ireland® Worldwide Expands into Sports Media and Marketing Through Partnership with The Insider Network, an innovative new digital content and direct-to-consumer marketing company in sports

Sports Industry Veterans Merrill Squires and John von Stade are expanding The Insider Network into multiple sports and entertainment verticals. The Insider Network delivers fans an insider's look and fresh perspective on their favorite sports while also providing a meaningful platform for insider's who have never had a platform for sharing their unique perspective.