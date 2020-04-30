ST. JOHNS, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baratelli Properties has partnered with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) to bring affordable housing to people and families including those facing financial difficulties, essentially anyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by entrepreneur/investor Phil Baratelli, President and Chief Investment Officer of Baratelli Capital Management, LLC, and Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide.
Baratelli Properties acquires, refurbishes, develops, and leases affordable housing in communities throughout the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The new venture, kathy ireland® American Home, launches with a real estate portfolio of 138 properties in various stages of development in thirty-one cities in six states. kathy ireland® American Home is funded through Baratelli Capital Management, LLC and is managed by Baratelli Properties.
kathy ireland® American Home is one of the inaugural partners of the kathy ireland® Small Business Network which also includes Kahwa Coffee (www.kahwacoffee.com) and My Medical Images (www.mymedicalimages.com). The partnership will see Mr. Baratelli become the first member of the Board of Advisors for the kathy ireland® Small Business Network, which is co-chaired by Ms. Ireland and Tommy Meharey, Board Member, Vice President, kathy ireland® Worldwide.
"I believe the concept of speed and urgency is important. It is time to build. People need affordable housing now, to help them realize their hopes and dreams for them and their families," says Mr. Baratelli. "We created our model, executed our plans, and developed many of our properties in just twelve months. Kathy and I connected, and with her leadership and passion this partnership was accomplished in one week. In thirty years of business, I have never seen anything come together so quickly, powerfully and respectfully. To Kathy and everyone on the kiWW® team, I say Thank You," adds Mr. Baratelli who initially met Ms. Ireland after making contact with her through business social network, LinkedIn.
"Phil Baratelli is an inspiring, passionate entrepreneur whose unique skill sets are extraordinary in finance and real estate. Phil is an executive in the truest sense. He is an entrepreneur with great dreams and the strength to realize those dreams in an accelerated timetable," says Ms. Ireland. "We developed kathy ireland® American Home several years ago and waited patiently for the correct partner. Phil Baratelli is indeed this partner. We welcome Phil, his companies and team to the kathy ireland® Small Business Network. Our goal and strategy is to bring kathy ireland® American Home managed by Baratelli Properties to all fifty states. Where appropriate, our residences which are furnished will offer product from kathy ireland® Home partners, including Pacific Coast Lighting, Nourison, Michael Amini kathy ireland® home designs, Bush Furniture, Blue Ridge Home Fashions, Fame hardwood Floors, and Global Kitchen Concepts | kathy ireland® will be the planned installation resource for kitchens going forward. So many people are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with many families worried about being able to afford rent. We look forward to working with Phil to grow this venture and expand it to the rest of our country. The housing units manufactured and built will be places families can proudly call home. They will be fully renovated and pristine. This is a great day."
"Special thanks to Kathy, Stephen, Jon and our Board of Directors for allowing me the opportunity to co-chair the kathy ireland® Small Business Network," says Mr. Meharey. "My journey with kiWW® began as a residential contractor and veteran of the Marines fifteen years ago. From day one, Kathy said 'we must find a way to give people lovely homes within their budget.' Today, Kathy's dream becomes a reality."
As part of kiWW's philanthropic initiatives, every brand partner that joins kathy ireland® Small Business Network supports National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. As part of the agreement, Mr. Baratelli and his company are supporting NPCF on an annual basis through the organization's Team43 Campaign, in support of the 43 children who are diagnosed with childhood cancer each day.