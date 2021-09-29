JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced Katie Hayse has joined Engel & Völkers Jacksonville, one of several franchised real estate brokerages in northeast Florida.
"This has been a fantastic year," said Hayse. "I wanted to leverage the momentum I've had to grow my business, but I was looking for the right combination of support, systems, tools and materials that a brand like Engel & Völkers can offer. At my previous brokerage, I was on my own when it came to marketing and branding. I feel as if I have joined a winning team. Now, I'm confident I can expand my professional sphere and conduct over $28,000,000 in sales within the next year."
Hayse comes to Engel & Völkers from Keller Williams Realty, where she was affiliated for the last four years. During that time, she facilitated nearly 80 transactions, totaling more than $40,500,000 in sales volume. Her specializations include beachfront property, first-time homebuyers, relocation, and investors with a focus in short term rental ownership in Jacksonville Beach and Ponte Vedra. She earned the Nocatee Agent certification earlier this year, in order to better serve her clientele interested in one of the best-selling master-planned communities in America. Prior to becoming a realtor, she enjoyed a successful career in the banking industry for 16 years and sold software to banks for 6 years.
"We couldn't be more excited to have Katie join us at Engel & Völkers Jacksonville," said Corey Hasting, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Jacksonville. "She is exactly what we are looking for when it comes to adding top talent around the city to continue to grow our market presence in northeast Florida. I believe Katie will thrive in our growing culture and benefit greatly from our systems and tools. I can't wait to see her business grow!"
Prior to partnering with Engel & Völkers to open his first franchised real estate brokerage, Hasting was a top-producing agent with Keller Williams Realty. He has since grown his regional presence to include 4 Engel & Völkers shops, located in Amelia Island, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, and Neptune Beach. Altogether, he manages 80 advisors, who are on pace to close over $700,000,000 in sales and more than 1,500 transactions in 2021.
"Corey continues to demonstrate that his brokerage is the current and future place for the area's top performing real estate agents to grow their business," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida. "The combination of his local leadership along with Engel & Völkers unique technology and marketing systems, makes Engel & Völkers Jacksonville the exciting brokerage to work for that will continue to have exponential growth."
###
Press contact:
Linzee Werkmeister, Junior Vice President, Marketing & Franchise Support
Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)evrealestate.com
Tel: (239) 348-9000
About Engel & Völkers:
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 240 shop locations with 5,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 14,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers Florida:
Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive franchise model positions its license partners at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Hollywood Beach, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, Olde Naples, Orlando, Orlando Downtown, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, Palm Coast, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sarasota, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tampa Water Street, Venice Downtown, Wellington, and Windermere.
Engel & Völkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & Völkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.
For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com
Media Contact
Linzee Werkmeister, Engel & Völkers Florida, 239.348.9000, Linzee.Werkmeister@evusa.com
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Florida