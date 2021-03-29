BOISE, Idaho, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, is pleased to welcome a new subscriber to the platform, Katz & Associates, a boutique retail real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ; New York, NY; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; Boca Raton, FL; and Orlando, FL.
Katz & Associates offers tenant representation, landlord representation, investment, development, portfolio analysis, disposition and corporate services. The firm assists retailers, restaurants and landlords in all capacities, including strategic planning, market analysis, lease and sale negotiations and dispositions.
Katz & Associates will use SiteSeer Professional's full suite of real estate analytics tools, including mapping, trade area analysis, site scorecards, hotspots and proprietary Void Analysis Pro, Retail Match, Model Builder, and Match Score tools.
"We wanted to find a market analytics platform that provides in-depth market information to our brokerage team and is user friendly for our marketing team," says Lisa Sanchez, Director of operations at Katz & Associates. "SiteSeer Pro impressed us with its Void Analysis. We can do large format mapping and extensive market research to ensure we are knowledgeable about the markets where we work—both of which were really important to us."
Katz & Associates strives to take care of its clients like family, Sanchez adds. "Our goal is to provide the highest quality real estate resources so our clients can make more accurate site selection, leasing and market decisions," she says. "Using SiteSeer will allow us to do that."
Sam Lowder, VP of business development for SiteSeer Technologies, says that Katz & Associates is poised for success in 2021 and beyond. "This firm has been in business for 25 years and knows its markets very well," he says. "We are excited to see how they put the SiteSeer platform to work and how it helps them in continuing to build great relationships with landlords, investors and tenants in markets around the country."
Learn more about Katz & Associates at https://katzretail.com/.
ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES
SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions with features and tools that include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, custom reporting, analytics, model building, hot spots, site scorecards and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.
