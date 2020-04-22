HOUSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $15 million bridge contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia (NAVFAC EURAFSWA) for repair, maintenance and construction services at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa.
This is a bridge contract for an existing indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) job order contract (JOC) KBR previously won in 2014. This six-month contract brings the total ceiling value to $65 million.
Under the bridge contract, KBR will perform engineering, design, new construction, renovation, repairs, maintenance, replacement, alterations, demolition and other construction tasks at Camp Lemonnier and its associated Chabelley Air Field. For more than 30 years, KBR has supported multiple JOCs in the U.S. and overseas, establishing a legacy of delivering high-quality enduring projects.
This contract follows the recently awarded Camp Lemonnier Djibouti Mini-Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) under which KBR will continue providing construction, renovation, alteration and repair services at multiple bases across Djibouti and Kenya. The MACC contract includes one base year and four option years and has a total ceiling value of $95 million.
KBR's work through both contracts complements its existing base operating support at Camp Lemonnier, highlighting the company's premiere construction and services capabilities. The company has provided base operating support services at Camp Lemonnier, the largest U.S. base in Africa, since 2013. Its work in the region dates back to 2002.
"These contracts demonstrate the Navy's desire to continue working with a proven partner that has a track record of performing on a large scale," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Solutions U.S. "KBR will keep delivering – safely and successfully – its reliable expertise in this austere and remote environment."
While performing vital services in Djibouti and Kenya, KBR has achieved almost 25 million hours without a lost-time incident. As a leading base operations support provider, KBR serves U.S. and allied military forces, and diplomatic and civilian personnel deployed around the world.
About KBR, Inc.
KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:
- Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics
- Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics
- Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services
KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.
Visit www.kbr.com
Forward Looking Statement
The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.
KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.