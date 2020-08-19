- Creates an upmarket leader in Civil, Military, Intelligence and Commercial Space Solutions - Strengthens KBR's Military Space and Intel Space Businesses with Best-in-Class Portfolio Focused on high-priority Defense Modernization, MilSpace and Intelligence Budgets - Further Expands and Differentiates KBR's Capabilities in High-End Engineering, Technology Development and Mission Support Services for Defense and Intelligence Customers - Advances KBR's Strategic Transformation and Attractively Accretive