SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keevo, next gen crypto hardware wallet, today announced a strategic partnership with Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, to deliver advanced backup and beneficiary services for users of its next generation crypto wallet, the Keevo Model 1. This new partnership and service further Keevo's mission to provide security, simplicity, and privacy for users to manage their online identity and digital assets.
The Keevo Model 1 offers state-of-the-art security to keep users' private information secure along with a sleek design and easy-to-use interface that makes it simple for users to manage their crypto currencies like Bitcoin. At the heart of Keevo's breakthrough in security and convenience is its patent-pending Multi-Factor/Multi-Signature Authentication system which allows users to backup and restore their private information without having to entrust any third-party custodian or write down and manage paper seed phrases common to almost every other crypto wallet. Instead, Keevo users encrypt and store their unique biometric data (e.g., a fingerprint) and passwords on a Keevo backup device called a Carbon Key™.
Subscribers of Keevo's new Secure Beneficiary and Storage service can also designate an heir and allow them to encrypt and store their own private data on individual Carbon Keys™ that will then be stored and secured in an Iron Mountain storage facility. This way, a user can securely transfer private keys for their digital assets to their heirs without having to reveal any of their own private information (i.e. usernames, passwords, private keys, seed phrases, etc) in the process. This one-of-a-kind crypto beneficiary service provides Keevo owners unrivaled security, complete privacy and the ultimate in convenience and peace of mind ensuring their heirs can inherit their digital assets.
With more than 42,000 data management customers, more than 1,480 facilities and 120 exabytes in storage in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain is an ideal strategic partner to launch this new service. Upon receiving a subscriber's Carbon Key™, Keevo and Iron Mountain will:
- Store users' physical Carbon Keys™ in a geo-dispersed, temperature-controlled and secured Iron Mountain vault
- Create a digital backup of users' encrypted information
- Securely store that backup in an air-gapped storage facility
- Provide 24/7 security and end-to-end chain of custody controls
- Offer users convenient retrieval and re-storage options
"This new strategic partnership is a significant validation and step forward in achieving our goal of breaking the compromise between security and simplicity. Together with Iron Mountain's global footprint, world-class data management services, and enterprise-grade, secure storage capabilities, Keevo customers will gain unrivaled privacy, convenience, and security for their digital assets," said Henry Vogel, Founder and Chairman of Keevo.
"We're very excited about this new partnership with Keevo," said Tom Fetters, Vice President Data Management at Iron Mountain. "This innovative solution for crypto currency investors showcases the importance of protecting valuable assets for generations, something Iron Mountain has specialized in for decades."
According to CypherTrace, over four billion dollars worth of crypto currency was stolen by hackers in just the first half of 2019. And, crypto currency thefts, scams, and fraud worldwide were up exponentially from only $1.2 billion in the first three months of 2019 and just $1.7 billion in all of 2018. Billions more in value have been lost by cryptocurrency owners who have taken their private information to their graves or have lost their wallets, private keys or seed phrases. Together with Iron Mountain, Keevo looks to solve this large and growing problem.
About Keevo
Keevo is a breakthrough, next-generation crypto wallet that offers users the security, simplicity, and privacy of a Swiss Bank Vault in their pocket [but, without the bank]. Keevo breaks the compromise between security and usability, which hinders the mainstream adoption of other crypto wallets. With its patent-pending Multi-Factor/Multi-Signature Authentication system and innovative Carbon Key™ storage device, Keevo offers users paperless recovery and the world's first secure and private beneficiary service. Finally, a crypto wallet worthy of managing your online identity and digital assets. For more information, visit www.keevowallet.com
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.