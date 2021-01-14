Kellogg_Company_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

 By Kellogg Company

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2020 fourth quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, February 11, 2021. 

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.com at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. 

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer.  A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow.  A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast


Date:

Thursday, February 11, 2021



Time:

9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT



Presentation Slides:

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, February 11 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Webcast:

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.



Rebroadcast


Webcast:

Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, February 11, and for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Podcast:

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Friday, February 12, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

 

