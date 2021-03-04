OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting LLC and K&S RHC Consulting (collectively "KSLLC") are pleased to announce that as of February 19, 2021 they were acquired by Sigma Technology Fund LLC, leading to changes in the firm's ownership structure and positioning it for significant future growth.
Jason Ramey, from Sigma Technology Fund, announced they will retain the name KSLLC and is stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer. He will be supported by existing team members Deborah Sovereign, who now assumes the position of Senior Advisor, and both Shannon Tice, who continues as Director of RHC and Riley Harpole, as Director of E-Rate.
Commented Deborah, "We are extremely pleased that Jason and his company have joined us. KSLLC has experienced significant growth in the past few years and this provides us with the resources needed to continue our mission of offering the best possible assistance to schools, libraries, and health care providers, helping them achieve affordable access to technology and information services."
Jason is an accomplished global executive with over 25 years' experience in public accounting and a history of growing successful professional services practices in Asia and the US. He served on the Global Leadership Team of Grant Thornton, where he was responsible for service lines and industries, driving strategic growth, developing global capabilities, and nurturing key global clients. His access to an extensive national and global network of experts will assist with the rapid growth of KSLLC.
"I am honored to be leading the extremely skilled and entrepreneurial team at KSLLC," said Jason. "This is an exciting time as we look forward to growing the firm, both in terms of adding staff and locations, with our first new office planned for Dallas. Developments in technology and the evolving regulatory requirements that educational institutions and health care providers operate under make our services increasingly critical, and we are building out our capabilities to ensure we are able to assist our clients into the next generation."
Jason is a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois and Texas and received a B.B.A Degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University.
KSLLC is a leading provider of professional program management services for schools and libraries in the E-Rate Program, and health care providers in the FCC's Rural Health Care Program. Its clients range from rural K-12 schools, single site libraries and rural health clinics to large urban school districts, library systems and regional health centers.
