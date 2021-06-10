KERNERSVILLE, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert and Valerie Kelly are pleased to announce the launch of their new professional painting business – Fresh Coat Painters of Kernersville. Their son, Shawn, and daughter in law, Nikki, will be joining them in the daily operations of the company.
"We are long-time residents of this community and we saw an opportunity to bring a much-needed service and a high-quality company to the area. Fresh Coat Painters is unique because of the commitment to professionalism. We are looking forward to showing our clients how stress free working with a painting company can be," Valerie said.
Fresh Coat Painters of Kernersville offers painting services including interior and exterior painting, sealing and staining; popcorn ceiling and wallpaper removal; faux painting; agricultural painting; garage epoxy; drywall repair; gutter cleaning and more in Kernersville, Winston Salem, Walkertown, Wallburg, Horneytown and the surrounding areas. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, so products are guaranteed to be high quality.
"Our team will be on time, on budget and professional from start to finish. Fresh Coat Painters is a small, locally-owned business with the support of a national franchise. It's really the best of both worlds and we can't wait to show our clients what Painting Done Right!© really means," Robert said.
As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters hires background-checked professionals and has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes, and they only use high-quality materials. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.
Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Kernersville is bonded and insured.
For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Kernersville, call 366-904-9511, email RKelly@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit http://www.FreshCoatPainters.com/Kernersville.
