AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Legal Group (KLG) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian J. Tagtmeier as an Associate Attorney at the firm. Tagtmeier's extensive experience in construction, real estate, and unemployment law make him an ideal fit for the practice, as does his extensive experience as a trial lawyer.
Brian J. Tagtmeier earned his J.D. degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1992. He frequently speaks on construction topics and has presented papers on the Residential Construction Liability Act and Lien and Bond Claims in Texas. In addition to his work as a trial lawyer, Tagtmeier has worked as a mediator and arbitrator since 2006 and has served on over 200 arbitration panels. H Texas Magazine recognized him as one of Houston's top lawyers in construction law in June 2007 and as a top mediator in June 2010; Houstonia Magazine selected Tagtmeier as a notable attorney in construction law in 2017 and as a top mediator in 2018.
About The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC
The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC is a boutique real estate and corporate law firm located in Austin, Texas. Founded by attorney Jeffrey S. Kelly, KLG strives to provide its clients with competent legal advice, first-class service, and rapid matter resolution. Over the years, KLG has expanded its practice areas beyond business and real estate to include wills & estates, personal injury, aviation, and criminal law.
To learn more, visit https://www.kellylegalgroup.com, call 512-505-0053 to schedule a free consultation, or stop by The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC office at 4934 West US Highway 290 Sunset Valley, Austin, TX 78735.
Media Contact
Jeff Kelly, Kelly Legal Group, 512-505-0053, klgadmin@kellylegalgroup.com
SOURCE Kelly Legal Group