FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Kelly Vaughan as Account Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, leading manufacturer of flexographic print technologies, equipment and consumables, is announced by Jonathan Brewer, Central Regional Sales Manager for Anderson & Vreeland Inc.
"Kelly's experience in the flexographic, paper & print industry will be an asset for us to help our customers improve print quality, while enhancing production output through process improvements," said Brewer.
Vaughan will offer technical sales and support to A&V customers throughout MN, ND, SD, NE, IA, and Western Wisconsin.
Kelly Vaughan is a 30-year veteran with 3M where she held many different types of roles that led to her career accomplishments, including successfully managing a 5-state territory and developing the 3M Flexo Symposium that became an annual educational event bringing industry influencers, professionals and customers together to learn more about the flexo industry. She holds a BA in Communications from the College of St. Catherine.
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrating these solutions into our clients business. We are a privately-held company with over 50 years experience providing unrivaled customer service to the flexographic printing industry.
Further information is available on the web at http://www.AndersonVreeland.com.
