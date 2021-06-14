MCLEAN, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will moderate a discussion at the Digital Infrastructure Investment Connect Virtual Event on "The Future of Digital Infrastructure – Future Proofing Your Investment" (with panel) at 9:00am BST/4:00am EST on June 30.
Panelist includes Matthew Pullen, EVP & managing director of Europe for CyrusOne; Philip Siveter, CEO UK&I of Nokia; Lauri Abrahamson, director of business development forEdgeMicro; Gareth Williams, CEO of Gigaclear and Phoebe Smith, investment director of Whitehelm Capital.
Infrastructure requirements are rapidly evolving as the demand for enterprise connectivity and high-bandwidth services continue to grow. Representatives from different infrastructure asset classes across the digital infrastructure space will share their insight into upcoming technological developments and evolving enterprise and consumer demands, and what they mean for long-term infrastructure projects.
Hawa, a shareholder in the firm's Corporate Practice, focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media, tower, and technology industries, domestically and internationally. He regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors' committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions. Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the cloud computing space, including the negotiation of data center and co-location leases, globally. He also has broad experience in the negotiation of network infrastructure transactions, including submarine cable systems (builds, financings, and capacity procurement), as well as terrestrial fiber optic network transactions and transactions involving antenna towers.
Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the event.
