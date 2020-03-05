DES MOINES, Iowa, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Crop Technologies, the Kemin Industries business unit focused on providing crop protection and crop health solutions for specialty crops and commercial greenhouses, has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Laboratoire M2, a Canada-based technology and science company, to distribute THYMOX CONTROL®, a thyme-oil-based biopesticide, effective immediately.
THYMOX CONTROL is an innovative, broad-spectrum, contact fungicide-bactericide concentrate designed with Laboratoire M2's breakthrough patent-pending, proprietary nano-emulsion technology. THYMOX CONTROL's unique formula delivers the highly efficient and stabilized antimicrobial power of thyme oil's active ingredient to control fungal and bacterial plant pathogens – including powdery mildew, grey mold (Botrytis cinerea) and fireblight (Erwinia amylovora) – via cell membrane disruption. Multiple trials have proven efficacy on a wide variety of commercial greenhouse plants and specialty crops such as apples, pears, wine grapes, cherries, hops and industrial hemp. With no re-entry interval, a zero-day pre-harvest interval and no maximal residue limit, THYMOX CONTROL offers great benefits to growers.
"We are very excited to partner with Laboratoire M2 to expand their commercial reach and offer a novel product like THYMOX CONTROL to U.S. growers," said Marsha Bro, General Manager, Kemin Crop Technologies. "At Kemin, we believe in the power of essential oils to control pests on crops. Laboratoire M2 has embraced the power of thyme oil as a very effective fungicide-bactericide with THYMOX CONTROL, making it a natural fit with our biopesticide portfolio. Based on our technical experience with horticultural oils, we are confident that U.S. growers will be able to incorporate this product seamlessly into their integrated pest management programs for disease control."
Kemin Crop Technologies will be the distributor of THYMOX CONTROL in the U.S. THYMOX CONTROL is exempt from registration with the U.S. Environmental Protection and is minimal risk FIFRA 25(b)-exempt pesticide. The product is registered and available for sale in more than 34 states in the U.S.
"THYMOX CONTROL is built on 10-plus years of science and experience in developing and testing leading biodegradable, disinfecting and antimicrobial products," said Frank Palantoni, CEO, Laboratoire M2. "Our breakthrough nano-emulsion technology answers the growing demand for effective and alternative pesticides to reduce the use of antibiotics and underperforming chemical options. In fact, THYMOX CONTROL has demonstrated efficacy even on antibiotic-resistant plant pathogens. We are thrilled to partner with Kemin to commercialize THYMOX CONTROL in the U.S. agricultural market."
About Kemin Industries
Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.
For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.
Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.
About Laboratoire M2
Laboratoire M2, based in Sherbrooke, Canada, is a well-respected technology company, with core competencies in product innovation and expertise in environmentally sustainable, green disinfection and bio-security technology. The company currently markets a range of leading biodegradable, disinfecting and antimicrobial products under the trademark THYMOX™ based on their proprietary technology platform under three business units: Animal Health, Surface Disinfection and Crop Protection. Its line of animal health products includes THYMOX HOOF® and THYMOX FOOTBATH® which are used to protect farm animals, particularly dairy cows, from the hoof disease, digital dermatitis. Its crop protection unit now includes THYMOX CONTROL© and THYMOX GRO® which are used in greenhouses, orchards and vegetable farming to clean surfaces or control plant pathogen such as fungi and bacteria. Laboratoire M2 also distributes products and ingredients under private label agreements in institutional, retail, and crop protection markets.
