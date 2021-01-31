KENOSHA, Wis., Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Kenall debuted a new circadian lighting option from BIOS: SkyBlue™, a proprietary circadian solution designed by NASA to promote better sleep, better energy, and better health.
BIOS SkyBlue is a unique, biologic solution that works by using a "sky blue" (490nm) wavelength, which is found in daylight but is missing from most traditional LED lighting systems. SkyBlue 490nm communicates directly with the human body via non-visual photoreceptors in the eye, known as ipRGCs (photosensitive retinal ganglion cells).
ipRGCs contain melanopsin, a protein, which, when stimulated by light, sends a signal to the body to reset its cycle for the next 24 hours. This triggers several biological processes, including the production of cortisol for morning alertness, and melatonin for a restful night's sleep. The BIOS SkyBlue spectrum optimizes this natural process without complicated controls, energy-sapping increases in illumination, or uncomfortable color temperature changes.
Kenall's Product Marketing Manager, Lynn Walldorf, is enthusiastic about the partnership: "We already have customers who are specifying SkyBlue technology and we expect as other companies strive to meet WELL™ Building Standards, they will also. Our goal is to offer options across many of our markets, including healthcare, behavioral health and cleanroom." BIOS SkyBlue contributes toward satisfying Circadian Lighting Design Feature 54 under the WELL Building Standard™ v1, and Feature L03 under the WELL Building Standard v2.
About Kenall
Kenall Manufacturing, an independent sector of Legrand, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin). For additional information, visit http://www.kenall.com.
About BIOS
Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems, LLC (BIOS), a NASA spin-off, is a recognized innovator in the biological application of LED lighting. Through continuous research and development, BIOS LED lighting solutions continue to be at the forefront of human-centric lighting and a leader in plant growth lighting. By integrating years of biological expertise, with science first developed for the International Space Station, BIOS is driving the circadian lighting market with a biology first approach and brilliant quality LEDs that can help achieve WELL Building Standards
Media Contact
Michele McCawley, Kenall Manufacturing, 262-891-9744, michele.mccawley@kenall.com
SOURCE Kenall Manufacturing