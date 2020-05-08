Star-Studded Charity Event Airs Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT with Will Smith, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Stephen Colbert and Colin Quinn Added to the Roster Telecast to Feature Numerous Comedy Icons, Including Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, George Lopez, Howie Mandel, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and Many More