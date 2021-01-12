PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) will host its second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings call on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website after market close on February 1, 2021.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:


When:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET





Hosts:

Chris Rossi, President and CEO



Damon Audia, Vice President and CFO




Webcast:   The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on the Kennametal website at www.kennametal.com. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

