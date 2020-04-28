SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN), (TASE: KEN) ("Kenon") announced today that it will be releasing its full year 2019 results on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Kenon will also host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am Eastern Time. Kenon's and OPC Energy Ltd.'s management will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, try the international dial-in number.

Singapore:

31583851

US:

888-407-2553

Israel:

03-9180644

UK:

0800-917-5108

International:

+65-31583851

At: 9:00 am Eastern Time, 6:00 am Pacific Time, 2:00 pm UK Time, 4:00 pm Israel Time and 9:00 pm Singapore Time.

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Kenon's website at http://www.kenon-holdings.com/ beginning 24 hours after the call.

Contact Info

Kenon Holdisngs Ltd.
Jonathan Fisch

Director, Investor Relations

jonathanf@kenon-holdings.com

Tel: +44 20 7659 4186

 

