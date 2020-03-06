NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, an experienced title insurance executive who will be focused on new business initiatives in the both the commercial and residential sectors.
"Emilia brings her previous experience and national visibility to KV and is a perfect complement to our thriving business development team," said Jarett Fein, Co-Chief Executive of KV. "Emilia had an impressive start to her career in the title insurance space while at Commonwealth and is now poised to grow her business exponentially on our robust platform"
"I made the move to KV at this point in my career because I was looking for an exciting new opportunity where I'd be able to expand my business and provide my clients with the best possible customer experience," Bechrakis Serhant said. "KV offered that unique combination and as a result was the perfect fit for me."
Bechrakis Serhant started her career at the law firm of Norton Rose & Fulbright as a maritime attorney and later became General Counsel and Director of Legal Affairs at the Mediterranean Shipping Company. She transitioned her career 5 years ago to the title insurance industry when she joined Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company.
She is married to Ryan Serhant of Nest Seekers and frequently appears on the Bravo television series Million Dollar Listing. She resides in Brooklyn with Ryan and their young daughter and is also an author of children's books in her spare time.
Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:
- Commercial Division is a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders.
- Residential Division provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.
- 1031 Exchange Services Division's seasoned experts and Certified Exchange Specialists provide clients and their advisors with unparalleled IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services, enabling them to preserve wealth and achieve their business goals through the deferral of the capital gains tax they would recognize upon the sale of their business or investment property.
Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full‐service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Resulting from a 2008 merger between Kensington National Land Services, LLC and Vanguard Title Agency, Inc. (both founded in 2002), Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. Operating in all 50 states, the Company serves as agent to the nation's largest and most prestigious title insurance underwriters. For more information, visit www.kvnational.com.
Media Contact:
Joseph Losos
(646) 783-6016
jlosos@kvnational.com