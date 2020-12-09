Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.