LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2ND & PCH has selected Los Angeles based KEVANI, Inc. ("KEVANI"), an out-of-home media sales organization, for a multi-year advertising and sponsorship representation contract.
2ND & PCH is a new coastal shopping and dining destination in Long Beach that brings a diverse selection of retail, wellness services, and other offerings that meet a wide variety of tastes and styles. Ideally situated at the intersection of E. 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway, more than 100,000 cars pass by every day, making it a prime advertising location.
Advertisers can now purchase space on the multiple large-format, full-motion LED and static screens positioned throughout 2nd and PCH. The screens are strategically placed along high-traffic exterior and interior-facing areas for maximum visibility and reach. The aesthetic design of the screens, coupled with curated advertising content, seamlessly blend with the overall coastal-contemporary look and architectural feel of the center.
The screens vary in size—ranging from as wide as 48 feet, to as tall as 31 feet—but all are large in scale.
"KEVANI brings digital expertise and data insight that will provide advertisers with new opportunities to reach influential and affluent audiences, and will offer 2ND & PCH shoppers relevant and engaging advertising content," said Samantha Lopez, General Manager of 2ND & PCH. "We worked closely with our media consultant, Consumer Experience Group, to identify and select KEVANI as the agency for us to partner with. We looked to CEG to provide their guidance, given their expertise in the industry and understanding of the market."
"We are delighted to be working in partnership with CenterCal on this project," said Kevin Bartanian, CEO and founder of KEVANI. "This win cements KEVANI's position as LA's leading provider of innovative outdoor advertising destinations. Advertisers and their brands will have an exceptional opportunity at 2ND and PCH to reach their target audience through new, eye-catching advertising assets. With screens located throughout the center's interior and exterior, advertisers will be able to reach their target demographic, as 2ND & PCH is a destination for so many people, from the local Long Beach community, to Orange County and Los Angeles residents, to travelers, and more."
About 2ND & PCH
2ND & PCH is a project owned and developed by CenterCal Properties with an exceptional offering of retailers, and featuring luxury architecture and landscape design. Opened Fall 2019, it provides the community with refined retail and dining experiences. For leasing information contact Fran Radji, Sr. Leasing Director at fradji@centercal.com or ph. (424)217.2319.
About Consumer Experience Group
Consumer Experience Group (CEG) is focused on enhancing the consumer experience by providing clients with the know-how to determine how and what media and technology to integrate into their projects, including shopping centers, retailers, commercial properties, hotels, theme parks and much more.
About KEVANI
KEVANI is an out-of-home (OOH) media sales organization promoting national and local brands through innovative outdoor advertising destinations that provide unique opportunities for our partners to captivate their audience. We started KEVANI because we want to bring value to our medium, from the development of new destinations to the way the medium is sold. Simply put, our mission is to transform our industry.
For more information, please visit kevani.com