MONTREAL, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin Moore, Founder of Skille.co, a growth agency for DTC (direct-to-consumer) brands, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Kevin Moore was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in the DTC/Ecommerce and advertising space. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Kevin Moore into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Kevin Moore has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.
Kevin Moore will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his thoughts on all things DTC, Ecommerce and Facebook Advertising in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Kevin Moore will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"As a longtime reader of Forbes, I'm thrilled to be part of this community," said Kevin Moore. "I look forward to our business relationship and collaboration."
