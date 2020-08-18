DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science Group, the parent company of PureB2B, a leading global provider of full-funnel lead and demand generation for B2B technology companies, today announced that Peter Cannone has been named Chief Executive Officer. Melissa Chang, formerly President and Chief Executive Officer, will transition to become Chair of the Board of Demand Science Group (DSG).
As CEO of DSG, Melissa Chang strategically led the portfolio of companies through record revenue growth of 842 percent between 2014 and 2019. During this period, DSG, formerly known as Pure Incubation, was named to the Boston Business Journal Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. Under Chang's leadership, year-to-date growth for 2020 has continued this upward trajectory with a 20.5 percent year-over-year increase in revenue. An industry veteran, Chang is also the co-founder of DSG, which has launched a number of businesses over the years, including PureB2B.
"I am really excited to be moving into this new role," said Chang. "Early in my career, I learned that when leading a company, you need to spend your time working on the business vs. working in the business. Serving as the Chair will give me additional time and perspective to be able to focus on the long-term vision for Demand Science Group, as well as its worldwide market opportunities."
Peter Cannone, accepting the role of CEO at DSG, has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including over a decade as CEO in the workforce, digital marketing SaaS, and services sectors — most recently as the CEO of UpCurve, Inc. — leading synergistic companies solving critical digital, cloud, financial, and healthcare problems for the SMB segment that included five portfolio firms: ThriveHive, Bridgetower Media, UpCurve Cloud, GateHouse Auto, and ThriveHive Sports & Entertainment.
"In this now very complex world, businesses do not have the time, the resources nor the expertise to navigate their ever-changing strategy for market intelligence utilizing a platform of data, analytics, and digital marketing services," said Cannone. "Given Demand Science Group and PureB2B's full suite of products, solutions, expansive reach, and powerful insight market presence, I see an enormous opportunity for DSG to be the B2B marketing and sales foundation for all of our customers globally."
"I am so thrilled to have Peter Cannone join us as the new CEO of Demand Science Group," added Melissa Chang. "We were looking for someone really specific to fill this role; we wanted someone with digital marketing experience with an intense focus on customer satisfaction, a strong operations leader who had brought a team through huge seasons of growth and into new and expanding markets, and someone who works with the utmost integrity and would lead in a way that our team would be excited about the transition. We found all of those things in Peter."
Industry innovator and leader Barry Harrigan, the co-founder of DSG alongside Chang, will transition from his role as Chair to become Vice Chair of DSG's Board of Directors.
Demand Science Group creates, nurtures, and launches marketing technology companies that drive sales growth for businesses across a variety of industries. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B demand generation and content marketing, Demand Science Group builds profitable companies by combining established and emerging technologies to create innovative services that deliver business value. Founded in 2007 by industry and entrepreneurial veterans Melissa Chang and Barry Harrigan, the Demand Science Group portfolio of companies includes PureB2B, ProspectOne, and Demand Science. Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Demand Science Group is continually developing new strategies and technologies to amplify the marketing capabilities of the world's leading businesses.
