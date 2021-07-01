CLEVELAND and STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keyfactor® and PrimeKey® today announced they have completed their previously reported merger under the Keyfactor brand.
Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service, and leader in machine identity management, provides certificate lifecycle automation and crypto-agility solutions. PrimeKey's EJBCA® software offers the most flexible private PKI (public key infrastructure) and certificate authority (CA) supporting DevOps, IoT, manufacturing and enterprise use cases. Combined, both solutions created the industry's first end-to-end machine identity management platform – with flexible and highly scalable certificate issuance and automated deployment of machine identities across complex enterprise and emerging IoT and OT use cases.
In 2020, Keyfactor and PrimeKey announced a technology integration partnership. The integration combined Keyfactor's Certificate Automation with PrimeKey's EJBCA Enterprise product, offering Keyfactor and PrimeKey customers end-to-end visibility and automation to all private and publicly issued certificates via a single platform.
"Over the past 18 months, we've built strong relationships with the PrimeKey leadership team, which ultimately led us to this market-defining merger," said Jordan Rackie, CEO at Keyfactor. "Keyfactor and PrimeKey share a history rooted in cryptography and a relentless commitment to customer service and satisfaction. Through our growing partnership, we imagined a world where we could offer even more value to our customers through continued market growth, product expansion and PKI expertise. This merger truly brings machine identity management to the forefront - and to the enterprise."
About Keyfactor
Keyfactor is the leader in cloud-first PKI-as-a-Service and crypto-agility solutions. Its Crypto-Agility Platform(TM) empowers security teams to seamlessly orchestrate every key and certificate across their entire enterprise. The company helps its customers apply cryptography in the right way from modern, multi-cloud enterprises to complex IoT supply chains.
With decades of cybersecurity experience, Keyfactor is trusted by more than 500 enterprises across the globe. Built on a foundation of trust and security, Keyfactor is a proud equal opportunity employer, supporter and advocate of growing a trusted, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace. For more information, visit http://www.keyfactor.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About PrimeKey
PrimeKey is one of the world's leading PKI and signing solutions providers and has developed several innovative products, including EJBCA® Enterprise, SignServer Enterprise, PKI Appliance, PrimeKey SEE and Identity Authority Manager.
As a pioneer in open-source security software, PrimeKey provides global businesses and organizations the ability to implement vital security solutions, such as e-ID, e-Passports, authentication, digital signatures, unified digital identities and validation. PrimeKey products are Common Criteria and FIPS-certified, the company's internal processes are ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 certified and it has numerous Webtrust/ETSI and eIDAS-audited customers.
PrimeKey has offices in Stockholm, Sweden; Aachen, Germany; San Mateo, USA; and Melbourne, Australia. With a global network of technology and reselling partners, PrimeKey supports a customer roster that includes industry-leading companies and institutions across the IT, telecommunications, industry, finance and public sectors. For more information, please visit http://www.primekey.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Angela Tuzzo, MRB Public Relations (for Keyfactor), 732-758-1100, atuzzo@mrb-pr.com
Simon A. Löfflad, Akima Media (for PrimeKey), +49 89 1795918-0, simon.loefflad@akima.de
SOURCE Keyfactor