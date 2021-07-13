CLEVELAND, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service, and leader in machine identity management, today announced the appointment of Martin Musierowicz as chief revenue officer. Musierowicz will be responsible for leading the strategic design and execution of Keyfactor's global go-to-market operatives, including direct sales, marketing and channel.
With over 20 years of experience in enterprise software, Musierowicz brings an extensive track record of growing sales and partner channels that builds upon Keyfactor's 164% year-over-year revenue growth. Most recently, Musierowicz spent seven years as head of global channels at Atlassian, where he took the company's partner reseller program from its infancy to over $1B in bookings. Musierowicz's responsibilities included scaling and establishing Atlassian operations and growing its EMEA presence in Amsterdam and London, as well as across APAC in Tokyo and Seoul. Prior to Atlassian, Musierowicz held executive sales and operation roles at Alfresco where he led global growth from $0 (pre-product) to just over $100M in annual recurring revenue.
"I am thrilled to welcome Martin to the Keyfactor team," said Jordan Rackie, chief executive officer at Keyfactor. "In a machine identity management and PKI as-a-Service market that is swiftly gaining momentum and awareness, it's critical that we match the growing demands for our products and solutions with world class distribution and consumption channels. Martin's experience in developing a customer-centric product evaluation and adoption experience on a global scale, is a perfect fit at an ideal time for Keyfactor."
The rise of securing machine identities – cryptographic keys, digital certificates and secrets – and outage mitigation has become a mission-critical priority for Identity and Access Management (IAM) leaders. Recent research from the Ponemon Institute found that 88% of responding companies continue to experience unplanned outages due to expired certificates.
"I'm excited to join Keyfactor and help drive its next phase of growth across our global channels," said Musierowicz. "Leaders in IAM are now viewing cryptography as critical infrastructure that can no longer be ignored. Our unparalleled expertise in cryptography, paired with cloud-first machine identity solutions, makes us the clear leader in securing and orchestrating every machine identity for the enterprise."
Musierowicz's appointment follows Keyfactor's year of unprecedented revenue growth which includes ranking on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 List and recognition as the Fastest Growing Certificate Automation Provider on the 2020 Inc. 5000. Additionally, Keyfactor is a sample vendor in Gartner's Technology Insight for X.509 Certificate Management, 2020 and leads G2's certificate lifecycle management category with the most satisfied peer reviews.
To learn more about how Keyfactor is helping enterprises secure their machine identities and move their Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to the cloud, visit: http://www.keyfactor.com/.
Keyfactor is the leader in cloud-first PKI-as-a-Service and crypto-agility solutions. Its Crypto-Agility Platform(TM) empowers security teams to seamlessly orchestrate every key and certificate across their entire enterprise. The company helps its customers apply cryptography in the right way from modern, multi-cloud enterprises to complex IoT supply chains.
With decades of cybersecurity experience, Keyfactor is trusted by more than 500 enterprises across the globe. Built on a foundation of trust and security, Keyfactor is a proud equal opportunity employer, supporter and advocate of growing a trusted, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace. For more information, visit http://www.keyfactor.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
