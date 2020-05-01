IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 31,705 vehicles, led by the Optima and Sorento models.
"Despite these uncertain times, Kia continued to outperform the industry in April and consumer demand for key products like Telluride and Seltos remained extremely high," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia's Accelerate the Good program will continue to provide valuable incentives, support initiatives and charitable giving to those affected by this pandemic and those that need it most. Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our customers, employees, dealers, partners and affiliates as well as that of the communities in which we work and live."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF APRIL
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rio
1,436
2,082
8,281
7,926
Forte
4,222
7,336
26,581
28,710
Optima
6,894
8,411
27,239
31,079
Cadenza
50
117
535
528
Stinger
871
939
3,431
4,166
K900
12
43
77
145
Soul
3,565
10,431
20,278
35,984
Niro
774
1,839
5,749
7,185
Seltos
1,839
N/A
6,891
N/A
Sportage
3,964
6,077
24,021
25,275
Sorento
4,286
7,473
22,341
31,092
Telluride
3,087
5,570
19,913
10,965
Sedona
705
1,067
4,313
4,926
Total
31,705
51,385
169,650
187,981
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.