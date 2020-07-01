IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America's June sales total of 47,870 vehicles featured retail-only sales within one percent of the June 2019 mark despite a shortage of the award-winning Telluride SUV and other select models. In the month that saw Kia rank number one in the industry in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, the Sorento SUV led the way while the Sportage SUV delivered its best-ever retail performance in June.
"Despite the pandemic, demand for Kia's world-class offerings such as the Telluride remains extraordinarily high. In fact, on a selling day adjusted basis, Kia's retail sales were up nearly 6-percent year-over-year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia has once again topped the industry in initial quality and we are ready to begin the next chapter of our product story with the arrival of the all-new 2021 K5, which has been very well received by the media thus far, and consumers are already reaching out for details on future availability."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power** and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
** Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
MONTH OF JUNE
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rio
1,706
2,038
11,747
12,446
Forte
6,260
9,337
39,444
48,413
Optima
5,732
11,090
38,825
50,469
Cadenza
65
130
670
763
Stinger
1,527
1,345
6,351
6,921
K900
23
35
125
209
Soul
7,439
8,886
34,041
55,583
Niro
1,185
2,200
8,252
11,942
Seltos
3,636
N/A
14,078
N/A
Sportage
8,021
6,789
39,618
40,075
Sorento
8,193
7,570
37,796
47,018
Telluride
2,864
5,989
25,376
23,227
Sedona
1,219
1,392
7,014
7,778
Total
47,870
56,801
263,337
304,844