IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced March sales of 45,413 vehicles, led by the Optima and Forte. The first three months of 2020 saw the Sportage SUV – Kia's longest-running nameplate in the U.S. – realize best-ever first quarter sales of 20,057 units.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those directly and indirectly affected by this terrible virus and we hope that significant containment is achieved over the coming weeks," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America.  "To show both our customers and our dealer partners that we're in this together, we implemented Kia's Accelerate the Good program, which will help new and existing customers impacted by the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 outbreak with payment deferral programs that will continue until further notice.  Our primary concerns are for the health of our employees, those that work throughout our nationwide network of Kia dealers and our customers, as well as the future of our business." 

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF MARCH

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rio

2,135

2,414

6,845

5,844

Forte

7,598

8,466

22,359

21,374

Optima

8,408

9,603

20,345

22,668

Cadenza

96

147

485

411

Stinger

754

1,254

2,560

3,227

K900

16

40

65

102

Soul

5,367

9,860

16,713

25,553

Niro

1,454

1,609

4,975

5,346

Seltos

2,160

N/A

5,052

N/A

Sportage

5,382

6,467

20,057

19,198

Sorento

5,710

9,507

18,055

23,619

Telluride

5,153

5,080

16,826

5,395

Sedona

1,180

1,367

3,608

3,859

Total

45,413

55,814

137,945

136,596

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

