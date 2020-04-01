IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced March sales of 45,413 vehicles, led by the Optima and Forte. The first three months of 2020 saw the Sportage SUV – Kia's longest-running nameplate in the U.S. – realize best-ever first quarter sales of 20,057 units.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those directly and indirectly affected by this terrible virus and we hope that significant containment is achieved over the coming weeks," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "To show both our customers and our dealer partners that we're in this together, we implemented Kia's Accelerate the Good program, which will help new and existing customers impacted by the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 outbreak with payment deferral programs that will continue until further notice. Our primary concerns are for the health of our employees, those that work throughout our nationwide network of Kia dealers and our customers, as well as the future of our business."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF MARCH
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rio
2,135
2,414
6,845
5,844
Forte
7,598
8,466
22,359
21,374
Optima
8,408
9,603
20,345
22,668
Cadenza
96
147
485
411
Stinger
754
1,254
2,560
3,227
K900
16
40
65
102
Soul
5,367
9,860
16,713
25,553
Niro
1,454
1,609
4,975
5,346
Seltos
2,160
N/A
5,052
N/A
Sportage
5,382
6,467
20,057
19,198
Sorento
5,710
9,507
18,055
23,619
Telluride
5,153
5,080
16,826
5,395
Sedona
1,180
1,367
3,608
3,859
Total
45,413
55,814
137,945
136,596
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.