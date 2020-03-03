IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced record February sales of 52,177 vehicles, a 20-percent increase over the same period last year. Sales were led by the Forte and Sportage models with 8,513 and 7,934 units sold, respectively.
"In a down market, Kia posted a twenty-percent year-over-year increase. This record-breaking momentum started last year with Telluride, and we aren't slowing down. We've increased Telluride production and sales of its newest sibling, the Seltos SUV, have shattered our initial projections," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With six utility vehicles now in our lineup and several new products on the way, we know Kia's upward path will continue through the first quarter and beyond."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
MONTH OF FEBRUARY
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rio
3,082
1,822
4,710
3,430
Forte
8,513
6,953
14,761
12,908
Optima
5,760
7,212
11,937
13,065
Cadenza
192
113
389
264
Stinger
1,063
1,034
1,806
1,973
K900
23
36
49
62
Soul
5,816
8,592
11,346
15,693
Niro
1,951
2,031
3,521
3,737
Seltos
2,798
N/A
2,892
N/A
Sportage
7,934
6,768
14,675
12,731
Sorento
6,875
7,386
12,345
14,112
Telluride
6,754
315
11,673
315
Sedona
1,416
1,144
2,428
2,492
Total
52,177
43,406
92,532
80,782
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.