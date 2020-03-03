IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced record February sales of 52,177 vehicles, a 20-percent increase over the same period last year. Sales were led by the Forte and Sportage models with 8,513 and 7,934 units sold, respectively.

"In a down market, Kia posted a twenty-percent year-over-year increase. This record-breaking momentum started last year with Telluride, and we aren't slowing down. We've increased Telluride production and sales of its newest sibling, the Seltos SUV, have shattered our initial projections," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With six utility vehicles now in our lineup and several new products on the way, we know Kia's upward path will continue through the first quarter and beyond."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.


MONTH OF FEBRUARY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rio

3,082

1,822

4,710

3,430

Forte

8,513

6,953

14,761

12,908

Optima

5,760

7,212

11,937

13,065

Cadenza

192

113

389

264

Stinger

1,063

1,034

1,806

1,973

K900

23

36

49

62

Soul

5,816

8,592

11,346

15,693

Niro

1,951

2,031

3,521

3,737

Seltos

2,798

N/A

2,892

N/A

Sportage

7,934

6,768

14,675

12,731

Sorento

6,875

7,386

12,345

14,112

Telluride

6,754

315

11,673

315

Sedona

1,416

1,144

2,428

2,492

Total

52,177

43,406

92,532

80,782

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

