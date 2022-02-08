MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Bear Therapy Partners, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services, announced today the addition of industry veteran Kim Kollwelter as Chief Operating Officer.
Ms. Kollwelter brings approximately two decades of clinical operations experience to Golden Bear. She is responsible for leading the implementation of clinical processes focused on delivering an exceptional patient and employee experience.
"Kim is a seasoned healthcare executive with a strong track record of clinical operations experience, and I am pleased to welcome her to the Golden Bear family," said Brent Mack, CEO of Golden Bear. "Her unique blend of operational leadership skills and her passion for ensuring superior patient outcomes will help Golden Bear's family of brands continue to deliver the highest level of care for our patients."
Prior to joining Golden Bear, Ms. Kollwelter most recently served as Chief Operations Officer for Crossroads, a behavioral healthcare company. Before joining Crossroads, Ms. Kollwelter spent over 15 years with ATI Physical Therapy where she served as the Senior Vice President for Operations and Customer Experience. In this role, she led the clinical operations for over 875 clinics managing all aspects of clinic operations including intake, back-end customer service, and in-clinic patient experience.
"This is such a wonderful opportunity for me to work with a diverse group of talented professionals and help drive transformation across Golden Bear's family of brands," said Ms. Kollwelter. "I have been so impressed with the company's commitment to their employees, patients, and communities as well as its unwavering focus on innovation."
About Golden Bear Therapy Partners
Formed in 2019, Golden Bear Therapy Partners is a Physical Therapist led, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners. GBTP has offices in Chicago, Illinois & Modesto, California, and operates over 125 clinics across 6 states. The company has an extensive network of partners that have been established leaders within their respective communities. The company strives to be the partner of choice for clinic owners looking for best-in-class support for growth, operational and back-office functions. To learn more, please visit http://www.gbtherapypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeremy Neisser, Golden Bear Therapy Partners, 2098123037, jneisser@goldenbearpt.com
SOURCE Golden Bear Therapy Partners