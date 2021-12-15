PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimball Hughes Public Relations, a national agency specializing in reputation and crisis communications management for the B2B market, today announces the promotion of Hari Rajagopalan to public relations manager.
"Since joining the agency, Hari has demonstrated strong organizational and leadership skills and an attention to detail that are essential to any successful public relations manager," said Kimball Hughes PR Vice President and Principal Rod Hughes. "In his new role, Hari's skillset and character will be an asset to our clients and help us continue to grow our book of business across a range of industries. Our clients love working with him, and we're looking forward to his continued contributions to the work and the agency."
In his new role, Rajagopalan's responsibilities include overseeing daily strategy, planning, media relations and content development for clients across the insurance, pet care and healthcare industries, among others.
Rajagopalan joined Kimball Hughes PR in May 2019 as a public relations assistant after previously serving as an intern with the agency in 2018. He graduated from Boston College with a bachelor's degree in communication.
About Kimball Hughes PR
Kimball Hughes Public Relations (http://www.kimballpr.com) is a national public relations agency dedicated to serving the individual public relations needs of every client. Founded in 1995 by Gary Kimball, the agency has operations in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston and Hartford, providing innovative public relations, social media, brand content and crisis communications solutions to clients in industries that include insurance, finance, trade associations, hospitality, real estate, technology, healthcare, manufacturing and others. Visit us on Twitter (@kimballpr) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/kimballpr).
Media Contact
Kate Glaviano, Kimball Hughes PR, 6105597585, kglaviano@kimballpr.com
SOURCE Kimball Hughes PR