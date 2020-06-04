FORT WORTH, Texas, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 96,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced its plans to participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference: Monday, June 8th 2020
- TD Securities 2020 Energy Virtual Conference: Wednesday, July 8th 2020
About Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 96,000 gross wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.
Contact:
Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
krp@dennardlascar.com
(713) 529-6600